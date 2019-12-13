PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

N. Kochanova: Belarusian MPs will continue to resist sanctions pressure

The amendments to the Constitution of Belarus will be submitted for a referendum not later than February. This was announced by Chairman of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova, who's taking part in the third Eurasian Women's Forum in St. Petersburg these days. A special commission had been working on the draft of the new Constitution for several months. Natalia Kochanova added that the draft Constitution is still being finalized, and in the near future it will be put up for public discussion.

Responding to the questions of journalists, Natalia Kochanova also noted the absurdity of appeals of the initiators of sanctions. The Belarusian parliamentarians will continue to oppose the sanctions pressure and unlawful interference in the internal affairs of Belarus within the norms of international law.

