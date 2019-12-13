N. Kochanova: Belarusian MPs will continue to resist sanctions pressure

The amendments to the Constitution of Belarus will be submitted for a referendum not later than February. This was announced by Chairman of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova, who's taking part in the third Eurasian Women's Forum in St. Petersburg these days. A special commission had been working on the draft of the new Constitution for several months. Natalia Kochanova added that the draft Constitution is still being finalized, and in the near future it will be put up for public discussion.