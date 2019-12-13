Central Election Commission registers five candidates to presidency

The election campaign in Belarus has entered an active phase. The CEC registered five presidential candidates this week. The election race will be continued by Andrei Dmitriev, Anna Kanopatskaya, the Head of State Alexander Lukashenko, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, and Sergei Cherechenko.



There were seven contenders for the ballot. Viktor Babaryko and Valery Tsepkalo were denied registration due to violations found during the verification of documents submitted to the CEC. The campaigning will last until August 8. Next week, candidates will be able to speak on television and radio. Early voting will be held on August 4-8. August 9 is the main election day.



