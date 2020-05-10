Belarus launches main political campaign of 2020

Another important and resonant news of the week came from the government house. This week the country launched the main political campaign of the year. Parliament has scheduled presidential elections for August 9. And if you look at the calendar, it turns out that August is the most appropriate month for this campaign. The head of the CEC Lidia Yermoshina (she is the one who proposes the dates of the upcoming elections in the Oval Hall) assured that it is better not to delay the deadline. For the first time, the elections in the country will be held in special conditions: The pandemic is forcing additional measures to protect campaigners. But that's no reason to adjust its timing, as it was done in other countries.