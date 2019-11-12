On the way to peace. Meeting of Contact Group on Donbass

Negotiations of the participants of the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the conflict in Eastern Ukraine are under way today in Minsk. The special status of Donbass in the Ukrainian Constitution, compliance by the parties with the terms of a truce and the elimination of violations in the disengagement areas, and other issues are discussed. Due to bad weather conditions, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Ambassador Martin Sajdik, and the representative of Ukraine in the Contact Group, Leonid Kuchma, have not been able to arrive in the capital, they are taking part in the meeting by video link. This afternoon it became known that Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic completed the process of disengagement near Petrovskoye. This could be an important element in the preparations for the Normandy quartet summit, where the parties will discuss further steps to resolve the conflict in the region.