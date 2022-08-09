Alexander Lukashenko sets priorities for Belarusian economy in context of sanctions at government meeting

A very specific and frank conversation with the government was held on August 9. Today, the head of state set the priorities in the work of the economy amid sanctions. A hundred and fifty participants, including representatives of central and local authorities, and heads of all major companies, gathered at the meeting in the government. And today, the result depends on them. The main task is to maintain the pace and not to lower the bar of last year. The country is steadily going forward, developing and increasing exports, while working to expand the geography of supplies of Belarusian goods. However, the President urged everyone to step up the work. Alexander Lukashenko was convinced in it by studying the situation on the ground.