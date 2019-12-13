3.39 RUB
Observers share their impressions on organization of elections
The electoral process is monitored by international observers. This year, the CIS mission, including the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, is working in Belarus. There are also representatives of the diplomatic corps at the precincts. There are 248 experts in total. They share their impressions on the organization of elections with journalists.
Kemran Bayramov, International Observer (Azerbaijan): "All reasonable conditions have been created for independent and free observation on our part. We had a conversation with members of the precinct election commission. I would like to note the high professional level, the answers to all our questions were given. Logistics issues were also at a high level. There's a calm atmosphere. I understand that all these elements will form a good enough solid foundation for the free and fair expression of the will of the Belarusian people.
