Natalia Kochanova takes post of speaker, Anatoly Isachenko becomes her deputy
The senators elected the chairperson of the Council of the Republic
The leadership of the Upper House of Parliament was determined on the first day of the work of the 7th convocation senators. Natalya Kochanova took the post of the speaker, Anatoly Isachenko became her deputy. Both leaders joined the new composition of the Council of the Republic by presidential quota.
