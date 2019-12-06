EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Natalia Kochanova takes post of speaker, Anatoly Isachenko becomes her deputy

The senators elected the chairperson of the Council of the Republic

The leadership of the Upper House of Parliament was determined on the first day of the work of the 7th convocation senators. Natalya Kochanova took the post of the speaker, Anatoly Isachenko became her deputy. Both leaders joined the new composition of the Council of the Republic by presidential quota.

