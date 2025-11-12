Nauseda: Lithuania Ready for Dialogue with Minsk Only on Technical Level

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6f34c024-5228-4268-b52a-d87b34d00926/conversions/539142dc-ce59-46de-8555-1f8236be566e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6f34c024-5228-4268-b52a-d87b34d00926/conversions/539142dc-ce59-46de-8555-1f8236be566e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6f34c024-5228-4268-b52a-d87b34d00926/conversions/539142dc-ce59-46de-8555-1f8236be566e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6f34c024-5228-4268-b52a-d87b34d00926/conversions/539142dc-ce59-46de-8555-1f8236be566e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Lithuania's leadership is ready to discuss opening the border with Belarus only on a technical level, excluding diplomatic concessions. This was stated by President Nausėda.

An aggressive tone continues to dominate in the Lithuania's official rhetoric. Vilnius also refuses to make concessions and threatens Minsk with serious consequences for imposing restrictions on the exit of trucks registered in the Baltic republic.