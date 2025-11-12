3.67 BYN
Nauseda: Lithuania Ready for Dialogue with Minsk Only on Technical Level
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania's leadership is ready to discuss opening the border with Belarus only on a technical level, excluding diplomatic concessions. This was stated by President Nausėda.
An aggressive tone continues to dominate in the Lithuania's official rhetoric. Vilnius also refuses to make concessions and threatens Minsk with serious consequences for imposing restrictions on the exit of trucks registered in the Baltic republic.
However, it is difficult to understand Vilnius's outrage, given that it was their decision that primarily led to the deterioration of relations between the countries.