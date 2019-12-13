“Do not make us enemies of the Mongolian people” - Alexander Lukashenko responded to criticism over the SMO and support to Russia

In his statement following his talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko responded to criticism in Mongolia over Russia's SMO and support provided by Belarus, BELTA reports.

“I read the entire review (of the media. - BELTA's note). I especially paid attention to the Mongolian journalists. And I see that they are simply biased by one side. They don't see what's going on. Not all of them - individual journalists. And this is being thrown into the public. Don't make us enemies of the Mongolian people. We are your closest friends and brothers. And the President (of Mongolia - BELTA note) and I will prove in the economy that we can do a lot here. No less than the empires with which you border and developed countries. I want it very much, and we will do it,” said Alexander Lukashenko.

He stated that part of the population in Mongolia had negatively perceived the assistance provided by Belarus to its ally - Russia - in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine. Therefore, he explained the essence of the ongoing processes to the Mongolian audience and drew some parallels.

A historian by education, the President recalled the leader of the Mongol Empire, Chinggis Khan, who fought for the country and protected his people. “They died on the battlefield by the thousands. But if someone dared to offend his warrior, he swept away settlements and these people with sword and fire,” he remarked. - What happened between Ukraine and Russia? The same thing.

The head of state spoke about how the Soviet Union collapsed, to which the West, led by the United States, had a hand, among other things. “The Soviet Union, with which you (Mongolia. - BELTA's note) cooperated. And no one says anything bad about it. Those who remember this cooperation. There were different times, but on the whole it was a good cooperation,” the Belarusian leader said.

After the collapse of the USSR, there was an agreement that the West would not move any power bloc to the Belarusian and Russian borders. But exactly the opposite happened - Ukraine began to create a springboard for attacking Belarus and Russia, began to impose sanctions.

“And the first to impose sanctions against us was Ukraine. Our native friendly Ukraine. My roots are buried there. Why? The West ordered - they imposed sanctions against us,” the head of state noted. - We didn't attack them, we didn't attack them, we didn't order them how to live.

Continuing the historical parallel with how Chinggis Khan defended his people, the head of state recalled how in Ukraine, already in the modern world, began to burn people in houses. “Look: Odessa, how Russian people were burned there. Russian society has started to pressure President Putin and the authorities: “You must protect them! Parallel. Putin protected his people there,” said Alexander Lukashenko.

Moreover, the Normandy format talks were held in Minsk in 2015 and good agreements were made. However, they were not implemented by the Ukrainian side, and the West said it was just such a move to give time to arm itself against Russia.

“So how should Russia have behaved? Why Mongols today, having a parallel with Chinggis Khan, before whom you bow down (and I supported the President - this is a great page of your great history, you are proud of it), condemn Russia? And especially Belarus, which acted as a guarantor of the peace talks?” - remarked the President.

Alexander Lukashenko also recalled how the peace agreements were initialed after the start of the SMO and several rounds of peace talks, including in Belarus. However, they were rejected at the insistence of the West, and the West is not letting the confrontation stop today.