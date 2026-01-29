New Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Introduced in Moscow

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9d120533-a930-44c7-b692-b952fa3e4351/conversions/f3632c44-6e54-4555-a621-7097c873eb93-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9d120533-a930-44c7-b692-b952fa3e4351/conversions/f3632c44-6e54-4555-a621-7097c873eb93-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9d120533-a930-44c7-b692-b952fa3e4351/conversions/f3632c44-6e54-4555-a621-7097c873eb93-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9d120533-a930-44c7-b692-b952fa3e4351/conversions/f3632c44-6e54-4555-a621-7097c873eb93-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The official introduction of the new head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Russia took place at the Belarus' Embassy in Moscow.

Yuri Seliverstov was appointed to this post by the President of Belarus on January 22. The head of state assigned the ambassador the following key tasks: cooperating with Russian regions and overseeing key areas of our activities in the Russian Federation, primarily trade.