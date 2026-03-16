New Chapter in Belarus-Georgia Relations: Contracts and Agreements Signed on March 17

On March 17, in Tbilisi, Belarus and Georgia signed a series of new contracts and agreements following the work of their joint intergovernmental commission. The economy stands at the forefront of this renewed partnership, serving as the primary driver for strengthening bilateral ties. One of the key advantages is the absence of direct sectoral competition between the two nations.

The dialogue between Belarus and Georgia resumed after a six-year hiatus, during which no contact was maintained by either business circles or government agencies. Today, both countries emphasize the importance of joint projects and the pursuit of economic cooperation as the foundation of their relationship.

Currently, the level of bilateral trade does not fully reflect the potential of both nations. Over the past five years, the total trade volume has increased by 70%, yet the figures remain modest. Both countries see numerous opportunities for mutual growth.

Irakli Shioashvili, Honorary Consul of Belarus in Georgia:

"Your expertise in agriculture is a world standard, and that is very important for us. We also have a well-developed hospitality industry."

Pavel Utyupin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"Undoubtedly, the intergovernmental Belarus-Georgia Commission on Economic Cooperation plays a crucial role in developing our bilateral relations. We view this commission as an important and effective mechanism for coordinating our interaction."

Georgia is inviting investment into its transport infrastructure, promising to enhance connectivity with the Caucasus, Central Asia, and access to the Black Sea. New routes are vital for freight export and delivery.

Mariam Kvrivishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia:

"Strengthening economic ties is a key aspect of our development cooperation, and we are placing great emphasis on joint efforts across various sectors."

Belarus ranked among the top ten countries whose citizens visited Georgia in 2025. Some 150,000 Belarusians chose Georgia’s mountains, sea, and rich sightseeing programs. However, the scope of mutual interests extends far beyond tourism.

Yury Shuleiko, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

"Among promising joint projects is the initiative to establish a Belarusian-Georgian trade house in Batumi, showcasing a wide range of Belarusian goods—from construction materials to light industry products. A positive example of our comprehensive economic partnership is the growth of mutual service trade—by 2.7 times since 2020. The most in-demand services include transportation—by road, air, and rail."

Eighteen Belarusian cities are twinned with Georgian towns. It is vital to breathe new life into these partnerships, organize joint exhibitions, and hold business forums. The groundwork has already been laid.

Alexander Milyutin, General Director of the Mogilev Meat Processing Plant:

"We have signed three contracts, each worth one million dollars. For the first time, we will supply sausages to the Georgian market, and there is an agreement to export beef. Next week, our Mogilev stew will debut on Georgian shelves. We brought samples for tasting, and Belarusian products are regarded as a mark of quality."

Igor Dorofeychik, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus:

"Belagro Union has signed a contract for 2026 to supply livestock valued at approximately one million dollars, reaffirming Georgia’s readiness to cooperate. Additionally, a breeding farm will be established here, focusing on the Aberdeen Angus breed."

The Belarusian Universal Exchange has accredited Georgia’s first broker—a trading and logistics company specializing in importing woodworking products. The company also seeks to purchase Belarusian lumber.

Taras Futruk, Director of the woodworking enterprise:

"Our company was launched in 2026 in the Free Economic Zone of Poti. We focus on producing wood-based products: pallets, components, and biofuel. Our goal is to explore cooperation opportunities with Belarusian companies because of the high quality of Belarusian products. It’s well known worldwide—if it’s Belarusian, it’s a mark of high quality."

Ensuring efficient and profitable operations for enterprises from both countries requires highly skilled personnel. Belarus and Georgia are committed to training them together. An agreement has been signed between Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics and Georgia’s Technical University.

Vadim Bogush, Rector of Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics:

"Initially, we plan to identify research topics that leverage the expertise of our Georgian colleagues and build on the competencies at BSUIR. We are also discussing opportunities for Georgian faculty to pursue postgraduate studies in Belarus. This is part of our scientific collaboration. In the future, we aim to develop joint programs allowing students from the Georgian Technical University to study in Belarusian universities."