New Stage of Cooperation: Ryzhenkov Discusses Bilateral Engagement with Vietnam's Ambassador

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov met with Nguyen Van Chung, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to Belarus.

The parties discussed key issues regarding Belarusian-Vietnamese cooperation, including the implementation of agreements reached during the official visit of To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, to Belarus in May 2025.

The Minister and the Ambassador also reviewed preparations for upcoming bilateral events at the highest and high levels.