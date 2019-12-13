3.42 RUB
New Consulate General of Belarus in Russia to operate for DPR, LPR and Crimea
A new consulate general of Belarus will open in Rostov-on-Don, says the officially published order of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Sputnik reports.
The document says that the Russian Foreign Ministry needs to formalize an agreement on this with Belarus. The opening of the consulate general has already been agreed with the relevant Russian federal authorities. The start date is still unknown.
The government of Rostov Region has been recommended to allocate office and residential premises for the consular institution, which the Belarusian side will either buy or rent. The consular district will include not only Rostov, but also Volgograd, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Crimea, Sevastopol, DNR and LNR.
At the same time, the Belarusian Embassy in Russia already has a branch in Rostov-on-Don. It is also planned to open a branch in Krasnodar by January 1, 2024. There are also offices in Kazan, Kaliningrad, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Ufa, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod and Vladivostok.
The Consulate General is currently operating in St. Petersburg, where there used to be an office. It is planned that the same representative office will appear in Yekaterinburg. Consular offices can, for example, register marriages, issue Belarusian visas for citizens of third countries (they are not required for Russians), and so on.
