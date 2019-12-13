3.42 RUB
New projects in industry and medicine - prospects of cooperation between Minsk and Ulyanovsk Region
From dialogue to business: Minsk and the Ulyanovsk Region foster the bilateral relations. New projects in industry and agriculture, as well as innovations in medicine and education are developed. Special trade and economic prospects are considered in the development of the transport cluster: in particular, the creation of service centers. There is also great interest in cultural exchange. In the near future, creative and folk groups from Ulyanovsk may come to the capital on tour. Our performers will also present their musical and choreographic heritage. During the meeting they discussed sports achievements and opportunities of youth exchange.
During the official visit,the delegation of Ulyanovsk Region visited other significant facilities. Today the guests from the city on the Volga will join the Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia, which takes place in Grodno.
