New Israeli Ambassador presents copies of credentials
New Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel to Belarus Alex Goldman-Shaiman presented copies of his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik. The diplomats discussed key areas of cooperation between the countries during the meeting. Organization of high-level bilateral contacts was paid attention to. The ambassador also expressed gratitude to Belarus for the measures taken to provide assistance to Hasidic pilgrims.
