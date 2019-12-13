EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

New Israeli Ambassador presents copies of credentials

New Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel to Belarus Alex Goldman-Shaiman presented copies of his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik. The diplomats discussed key areas of cooperation between the countries during the meeting. Organization of high-level bilateral contacts was paid attention to. The ambassador also expressed gratitude to Belarus for the measures taken to provide assistance to Hasidic pilgrims.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All