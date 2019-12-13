What was discussed at meeting between President of Belarus and Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan?

The bilateral plans were discussed at the meeting of the President of Belarus with the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan. Minsk and Bishkek can increase the trade turnover and develop joint production. Ermek Ibraimov is completing his diplomatic mission in our country. This is a good occasion to look at the results. A lot has been done over the past 4 years. The diplomat is expected to promote the interests of the countries in his new job.

I often think about the interaction between Belarus and the post-Soviet republics. And by the example of Kyrgyzstan I usually come to the conclusion that we cooperate with the republics as God wills. Something remains from the Soviet period. For example, we used to buy sugar beet seeds from you. We probably continue to do so. We are satisfied with the quality and so on. But we have never come to such a permanent plan, a road map, as it is fashionable to say, of cooperation between Belarus and the republics of the former Soviet Union - those that want to cooperate with us.