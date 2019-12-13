Fairy version of interview with Belarusian Ambassador to Netherlands

A small master class from Western journalists from the Netherlands. The other day, Ambassador of Belarus to the Netherlands Andrey Yevdochenko gave an interview to the local TV channel NOC. According to the diplomat, he devoted a lot of precious time to journalists, answering their questions in detail. The diplomat was shocked when a few fragments were flashed on the air of the TV channel, not his interview, but the torn out and edited phrases.



A number of "honest" national mass media enthusiastically picked up this version of the Belarusian ambassador's interview, which was so pleasing to the western fairy masters. And they were already rubbing their hands, saying that an authoritative Foreign Ministry official is on their side.



