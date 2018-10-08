3.42 RUB
Sergei Rumas and Mikhail Babich discuss implementation of Sochi agreements
Prime Minister Sergei Rumas and Russian Ambassador Mikhail Babich spoke about the implementation of the Sochi agreements today. The diplomat noted that the meeting was very constructive and a number of decisions were made. Sergei Rumas also congratulated Mikhail Babich on his appointment. The diplomat has a new status of a special representative of the President of Russia.
