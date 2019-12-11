Parliament elects commissions' leadership

The parliament chose 14 people into the commissions' leadership today. Everyone is responsible for a certain field: budget and finance, agricultural policy, national security, science, education, etc. There are 30 bills to consider. Deputies plan to amend the tax code, improve banking legislation, the law on parties and comprehensively revise the code of culture. The work on them will be carried on till the spring session.



Today, The House of Representatives has elected their leadership for personal and professional qualities. The candidates were put forward in the Oval Hall, after a short speech fr om the applicant himself. After that the deputies secretly voted for the proposed candidates.



The election process lasted for 3 hours. 4 out of 14 candidates are women. Among them are Svetlana Lyubetskaya, an experienced lawyer, judge of the Supreme Court, Lyudmila Nizhevich is in control of all financial matters.



The economic commissions will support the share of small business. Parliamentarians with the experience of deputies of the 6th convocation are ready to promote their initiatives, wh ere competition and the creation of equal conditions for the operation of efficient public and private enterprises are paramount.



Parliamentary diplomacy as an effective mechanism will promote the interests and initiatives of Belarus in international organizations on important issues and trade, military-political conflicts. Experienced diplomat Andrei Savinykh was entrusted to handle these issues.



Former head of the Armed Forces of Belarus Oleg Belokonev will be responsible for all national security in the parliament.



The standing commissions will actively discuss the adoption of 30 bills from now on and come with the conclusion at the spring session.



Lyudmila Makarina-Kibak holds the post of the head of the Health Commission. Igor Marzalyuk will be responsible for education, Gennady Davydko for the media and human rights, housing policy is under ex-mayor of Vitebsk Viktor Nikolaykin's control, state construction is supervised by Valentin Semenyako, agricultural issues will be guided by Nikolai Shevchuk. The deputies will decide which commission they will go to at the next meeting on December 19. The autumn session will be closed after that. Parliamentary spring session will start on April 2.



