Common mechanisms of response to global crises, and life after virus adopted at working meeting of EEU leaders in video conference format

A working meeting of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union was held today via videoconference. This dialogue was initiated by Belarus, as the presiding country. The leaders of Armenia, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan promptly answered the call to discuss the relevant issues at the highest level. The central theme, of course, was combatting COVID-19. The Heads of State have also outlined steps for recovery and development after the pandemic.



Minsk's proposals will be supported by all the Eurasian allies. The logic of national selfishness does not work in today's world. Today it is reasonable to limit the export of some goods to third countries, like buckwheat, masks, drugs.



Alexei Avdonin, economic analyst at the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies: "It is important for Belarus, as an export-oriented state, to ensure normal access of our goods and services to the markets of the EEU countries."



