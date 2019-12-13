Belarus ready for normal relations with neighbors, but does not accept unfounded claims from Poland and Baltic States about alleged "aggression"

The topic was discussed today at a meeting of the Security Council at the Palace of Independence. The tense situation in the world and directly at the Belarusian borders makes one keep his hand on the pulse. In April Warsaw abandoned international acts in the field of arms control, adding a foreign contingent.

"NATO countries are persistently promoting their expansion policy, building up military presence around Belarus, constantly conducting provocative exercises on our borders and other actions. It has already come to the violation of the state border by servicemen. They justify their actions by some threats, allegedly coming from the territory of Belarus. The leadership of Poland and the Baltic States accuse Belarus of some mythical aggressive intentions, which never happened and can't be," added Alexander Lukashenko. He stated that the leadership of these countries is also stirring up hysteria about the presence of employees of the private military company "Wagner" in the territory of Belarus. "They've gotten to the point of demanding their immediate withdrawal from Belarus. At the same time, they are increasing military budgets, pulling large military formations to our borders," he said.