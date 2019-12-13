Possibility of restoring direct flight between Minsk and Mineralnye Vody discussed

Belarus and the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation are discussing the possibility of restoring a direct flight between Minsk and Mineralnye Vody. This issue was among the topics discussed at the meeting between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Governor of the Russian region Vladimir Vladimirov, BelTA reports.

The President suggested to think about how to increase mutual tourist flow, intensify direct contacts between health-resort facilities, specialized management bodies and organizations. "In my opinion, it makes sense, if you deem it necessary, with your support, to restore a direct flight between Minsk and Mineralnye Vody from May 2024. Vacationers and tourists will thank us for it," said the Belarusian leader.

"Everyone knows your famous resorts with mineral waters: Pyatigorsk, Kislovodsk, Essentuki, which are in great demand, including among Belarusians (we also know and remember it from the Soviet times). We are also ready to contribute to the development of the industry," said the head of state.