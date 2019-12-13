3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Contact Group continues negotiations in Minsk
The participants of the Contact Group for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass completed the next round of negotiations in Minsk less than an hour ago. They will gather on February 12 next time. The participants figured out the principle for subsequent exchanges of detained individuals in the framework of humanitarian issues discussion today. It puts forward legislative settlements and exchange procedures after that. The last exchange took place at the end of December, according to the formula "124 for 76".
