Next round of negotiations on settlement of situation in east of Ukraine in Minsk

Yesterday OSCE special representative in the tripartite contact group Martin Sajdik called on the parties to the conflict to make every effort to avoid human casualties.

Since the beginning of the year, 182 people have died in the Donbas.

These data are given by the OSCE mission based on the results of the monitoring conducted in the region. The mission notes that this is data on the civilian population and criticizes the statements of the military, who advocate for the need of reciprocal fire.

