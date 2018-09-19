3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Next round of negotiations on settlement of situation in east of Ukraine in Minsk
Yesterday OSCE special representative in the tripartite contact group Martin Sajdik called on the parties to the conflict to make every effort to avoid human casualties.
Since the beginning of the year, 182 people have died in the Donbas.
These data are given by the OSCE mission based on the results of the monitoring conducted in the region. The mission notes that this is data on the civilian population and criticizes the statements of the military, who advocate for the need of reciprocal fire.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All