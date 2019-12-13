3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
CSTO should be stronger and more united - Lukashenko
Security in the region and the world was discussed today in the Belarusian capital. Minsk hosted the summit of the CSTO (Belarus is the chairman of the association this year).
The CSTO is an indispensable element in ensuring the security not only of the member states, but also of the Eurasian region as a whole. This is the position of the President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko opened the summit today, summarizing the results of the year and focusing on the development of new solutions to strengthen security. The development of the organization, consolidation of the bloc's allies, convergence of positions in all areas of activity are at the top of the agenda. The situation in the world is becoming more complicated, as all CSTO members recognize. New conflicts are erupting. The world is divided, and the West is trying to subdue those who disagree with it. Diplomacy has been replaced by the rattle of weapons, and international law works only for a select few. All this is our reality. It requires consolidation of efforts within the CSTO.
The head of state reminded that the Belarusian chairmanship in the organization was based on the motto "Through solidarity and cooperation to peace and security".
"If we are united, our organization will be stronger," said Alexander Lukashenko. - We have formulated the priority areas of the presidency in such a way that they laid the foundation for the long-term development of the CSTO.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All