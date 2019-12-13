CSTO should be stronger and more united - Lukashenko

The CSTO is an indispensable element in ensuring the security not only of the member states, but also of the Eurasian region as a whole. This is the position of the President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko opened the summit today, summarizing the results of the year and focusing on the development of new solutions to strengthen security. The development of the organization, consolidation of the bloc's allies, convergence of positions in all areas of activity are at the top of the agenda. The situation in the world is becoming more complicated, as all CSTO members recognize. New conflicts are erupting. The world is divided, and the West is trying to subdue those who disagree with it. Diplomacy has been replaced by the rattle of weapons, and international law works only for a select few. All this is our reality. It requires consolidation of efforts within the CSTO.