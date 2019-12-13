US-led unipolar world is gradually coming to an end - Iranian diplomat

The unipolar world led by the US is gradually coming to an end. American politicians are also talking about it, expressed his confidence Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic in an interview with the program "Panorama".

"Such new formations as SCO and BRICS have a huge potential for the creation of new infrastructure in the sphere of politics, economy, trade and security. Their activities are not limited to the member countries, they already have global weight. The members of these organizations no longer intend to adopt a unilateral order - they stand for a new world order based on justice, which gives us all hope for further prosperity and a dignified future," Iranian diplomat Ali Bagheri said.