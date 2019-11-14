3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
More than 11,5 % of Belarusians take part in early vote in 2 days
The CEC present such data. Residents of Vitebsk region most actively determine their candidate.
Today is the 3rd of 5 days of early voting. This is an opportunity for those who, cannot come to the polling station on Sunday. Karina Deminskaya, a silver medalist in archery, fulfilled her civic duty in Mogilev. Early voting on elections to the Parliament will last until November 16.
