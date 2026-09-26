Oman Appoints Its First-Ever Ambassador to Belarus, with Residence in Minsk

Oman has appointed first-ever ambassador to Belarus, with the envoy to be based in Minsk. This was announced during a meeting between Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Badr Albusaidi, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's press service.

The two sides highlighted the warm relationship between the leaders of their countries. The foreign ministers discussed prospects for implementing joint projects involving Omani investment, including the establishment of assembly facilities for Belarusian machinery in the food and baby food production sectors.

"The ministers addressed cultural and educational exchanges, including upcoming tours by Belarusian and Omani performing groups and student exchange programs. They also noted the growth in tourism and the interest of Omani citizens in receiving medical services in Belarus, emphasizing the importance of efforts to launch direct air links between the two countries," the Foreign Ministry press service stated.

Badr Albusaidi announced the appointment of Oman's first-ever ambassador based in Minsk and the envoy's imminent arrival in Belarus.