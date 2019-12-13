Tripartite Contact Group meeting ends in Minsk

Another meeting of the Tripartite Contact Group to resolve the situation in southeastern Ukraine was held in Minsk today. It was focused on ensuring a sustainable truce in the region. The number of shellings from both sides has significantly decreased since the beginning of the year. It wasn't possible to agree on 3 new sites for the separation of forces and assets in Donbas. Negotiations on this issue will continue. The issues of the prisoners' exchange and the search for missing persons remains relevant. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the exchange of prisoners for the next month the other day