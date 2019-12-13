From medicine to tourism - Presidents of Belarus and Equatorial Guinea hold talks in Palace of Independence

Belarus stands for a just peace and goes to Africa as a friend. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. The talks took place on September 7 at the Palace of Independence.

The leaders talked about joint plans, the situation in Africa and the international situation. Belarus has long been paying great attention to cooperation with the countries of this continent. And it should be noted that now there is a serious struggle for influence and resources.

Equatorial Guinea is a small country in West Africa, but it is considered one of the richest on the continent (it is among the top 5), if we look at GDP per capita. It earns mainly on "black gold", which began to be extracted in the mid-1990s. This is the lion's share of the state treasury's income. But there is still a lot of work to be done to improve the living standards.

Minsk always offers mutually beneficial cooperation - concrete and useful projects in industry, agriculture, medicine. This is our strategy on the promising African continent.