From security issues to contradictions within organization - CSTO summit in Yerevan

Alexander Lukashenko takes part in the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The leaders of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Belarus are discussing the relevant problems and challenges in Yerevan.



The security issues are in the foreground today and they attract a lot of attention. The improvement of the CSTO crisis response system is on the agenda. A declaration of the Collective Security Council is expected to be adopted.



The leaders have started negotiations in the narrow circle. The Belarusian side is trying to discuss the issues of the military-political interaction in detail. "Four meetings on the organization in a year lead to the conclusion that there is little reason to be optimistic," the Belarusian leader said.



NATO keeps redeploying troops to the East



Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to what is now happening in the European region. According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance has consolidated the anti-Russian and anti-Belarusian vectors of the organization for the foreseeable future and has broken off all agreements on its own initiative.



"Under the pretext of restraining the allegedly aggressive behavior of Russia and its allies, there is a systematic increase in the military presence of the United States and other NATO countries at the western borders of the CSTO, that is, at our borders. The West continues to relocate troops, weapons and military equipment to the eastern flank of NATO. The intensity of their operational and combat training activities is increasing.



А. Lukashenko: there is a strong pressure on the countries that want to follow their own course



Those countries that want to follow their own independent direction are coming under strong pressure. They are increasingly talking about the possibility of nuclear weapons.



Immediately after the summit Belarus will take over the presidency in the CSTO. The course will be pursued on the basis of these positions - the CSTO should be an effective organization capable of solving conflicts. The expert community expects good results from the Belarusian leadership and pins its hopes for increasing the authority of the CSTO.



