Canceling turnout threshold for elections and expanding list of voters - bill "On Amending the Electoral Code" being prepared for its second reading
A bill "On Amending the Electoral Code" is being prepared for the second reading by the parliamentarians at the end of January. The next year will be an election year.
On the last Sunday of February 2024, a single day of voting will take place. Victor Svillo, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly, spoke about the innovations of the bill (video).
