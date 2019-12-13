PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarus's response to European Parliament: Any unilateral sanctions contradict UN Charter and become illegal

Andrey Savinykh announced this today, presenting a draft statement of the National Assembly in the House of Representatives. This is a response to the resolution on Belarus of the European Parliament. It is unacceptable to interfere in the internal affairs of our country.

In total, the deputies considered 9 issues today. By the end of the session, they must adopt the budget for next year.

