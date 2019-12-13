CSTO parliamentarians adopt statement on inadmissibility of biological and toxin weapons development

The world, where the voice of every state is heard and has an equal weight when it comes to security issues, this is the main principle of Belarus' chairmanship in the CSTO next year.



Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization was held in Moscow on December 5. According to the Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus, the main focus in 2023 is the settlement of crisis situations and prevention of destabilization in the CSTO countries. We are concerned about the strengthening of the NATO military contingent near our borders. The grouping of the alliance in the countries neighboring Belarus has increased more than 17-fold and reached 10,000 servicemen. The number of exercises is growing, there is a build-up of armaments and military equipment. The West is trying to slow down the integration in the post-Soviet space.



"They are trying to divide us, to drive a wedge and to destroy the continuity of relations that has been forming and uniting us for more than one generation," Vladimir Andreichenko said. "The U.S. and its allies stop at nothing, even a global catastrophe. And one must understand that it is possible to survive in this struggle for survival only together," Andreichenko noted.



Vladimir Andreichenko



"Certainly, each of the CSTO countries has its national interests. They must be respected and taken into account when developing a joint strategy of action. But we must also see that today the very existence of our countries and peoples is under threat. Our primary objective is to prevent destabilization in the region, strictly abide by our allied obligations, and stand up for what our citizens are keenly interested in: peace, economic development and common values," said the speaker.



Leonid Kalashnikov, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots:



The deputy speaker of the Belarusian assembly, speaking about the challenges and threats, spoke primarily about what we observe, what we expect first of all from the western side of our borders. For these threats are not only for Belarus, but also for us and other CSTO countries.



Against the backdrop of today's biosecurity challenges, parliamentarians today adopted a statement on the inadmissibility of developing biological and toxin weapons. Traditionally, the parliamentary delegation of Belarus laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexandrovsky Garden.



