Pakistani Parliamentary Delegation Arrives in Belarus for Official Visit

Belarus is pursuing a partnership-oriented course toward South Asia. A parliamentary delegation from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, led by the Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, has arrived in the country for an official visit.

The delegation arrived in Belarus on an overnight flight. They were welcomed at Minsk National Airport by Igor Brilevich, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic, and Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Council of the Republic’s Standing Commission on International Affairs and National Security.

During the official visit, which runs through September 26, the Pakistani parliamentary delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with the leadership of the Council of the Republic and the House of Representatives, as well as talks with government officials.