3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
House of Representatives of 7th convocation holds first session
The session was opened by head of the Central Election Commission Lydia Yermoshina in the Oval Hall. A chairman was elected by secret ballot. The candidacy of Vladimir Andreichenko was supported by 109 of 110 deputies. 30 bills are already being developed. And many deputies came up with new ideas.
The senators of the 7th convocation will gather for the first meeting at 2 o’clock.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All