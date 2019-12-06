EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

House of Representatives of 7th convocation holds first session

The session was opened by head of the Central Election Commission Lydia Yermoshina in the Oval Hall. A chairman was elected by secret ballot. The candidacy of Vladimir Andreichenko was supported by 109 of 110 deputies. 30 bills are already being developed. And many deputies came up with new ideas.

The senators of the 7th convocation will gather for the first meeting at 2 o’clock.

