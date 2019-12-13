Memorial events held all over Belarus June 22

This week Belarus celebrated the Day of National Remembrance of the Great Patriotic War Victims. June 22, 1941 is a day that marked the fate of millions of people. It divided life into before and after. On that fateful Sunday, no one could have imagined that the war would last for 1418 days and nights, that Belarus would lose every third citizen. With the first volleys of artillery and shells, the Third Reich began to implement a program of genocide and annihilation of our people. No one was spared - neither children nor the elderly. Children became donors for Wehrmacht soldiers. People were tortured in concentration camps, exterminated in gas chambers and burned alive with their houses. During the war, the Nazis burned almost 10,000 Belarusian villages. If we divide it into every day of occupation, then for a day the republic lost 9 settlements. The commemorative events of June 22 were held all over Belarus, but the most large-scale ones were in Brest Fortress. The citadel, which was one of the first to take the blow of the enemy. According to the plans of the Wehrmacht command, the outpost should have been captured by noon, but the fortress held out for more than a month. It became a symbol of heroism, resilience and courage. Eighty years later the Belarusian people are again forced to demonstrate to the world their firmness and courage in defending the sovereignty and independence of Belarus. It is symbolic that these words of the President were spoken at the walls of the Brest Fortress exactly on June 22. After all, it is impossible to forget the price we paid to stop the genocide of the Belarusian people and bring freedom to the countries of Europe. The same cannot be said about descendants of Wehrmacht soldiers. They have not learned the lessons of history, and 80 years later, almost hourly, they repeat the attack, though in the framework of modern, already hybrid war. It is not known what is going on in the heads of these people and sectarians from the Belarusian marginal opposition, but sectoral sanctions are introduced against our people and our enterprises almost on the night of June 22. It is done with all the cynicism inherent to western politicians. Many people agree that this hysteria is a reaction to the failed revolt and a number of information failures, when the facts of the preparation and participation in the coup in Belarus by the West became known to the public, and the people involved in the processes - the representatives of the American foundations, former Ukrainian deputies, present-day deputies of Lithuania and one extremist who landed in Belarus told about them. It seems that neither in the West, nor, moreover, in Belarus, do they believe that the sanctions will work. Taking into account the date of their introduction, it is a matter of principle for us to withstand them. At least in memory of those who died in 1940s and who, despite the hunger, cold, shelling, brought the victory over the Nazis closer.