Parliamentarians from CSTO countries to harmonize laws to combat uncontrolled proliferation of virtual assets

CSTO Parliamentary Assembly adopted recommendations on combating the risks of uncontrolled spread of virtual assets, BelTA informs, referring to the CSTO PA.



"The documents of the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF, acting under the aegis of the UN) say that payment products and services based on virtual currencies pose money laundering and terrorist financing risks, as well as risks of other crimes that must be identified and reduced."



The parliamentarianы also reminded that the FATF documents note the need to assess the risks from payment products based on cryptocurrency, based on the assessment of these risks states should decide on the extent of regulation of cryptocurrency circulation.



