3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Parliamentarians on the upcoming President's Address
The Address is a reference point for everyone: state bodies, public organizations, -economic entities and for every citizen. This was stated by Natalia Kochanova, the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic, as she was opening the extraordinary parliamentary session today. Let us remind you that on the basis of the Constitution the Head of State decided to convene an extraordinary session of the House of Representatives and the Council of the Republic to hear the President's annual address to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly.
Extraordinary session of the Belarusian parliament
The Speaker of the Upper House of the Parliament noted that this message defines the basic aspects ensuring economic growth, public security and law and order, social protection, solving demographic and other problems, as well as strengthening the position of Belarus in the international arena. Attention to the Address is traditionally great. This is a program speech in which the Head of State formulates the most important tasks and goals of social and economic development for the future. And today it is important to preserve stability and evolutional development in all spheres.
Parliamentarians on the upcoming President's Address
Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:
"Everybody expected the world to become softer, kinder and more cooperative after the pandemic, but the reality is that things are much tougher. Everyone stands up for their national interests. Everyone tries to get advantages under these conditions, first of all in trade and economic sphere. Therefore, of course, ensuring public security in the country today is the most important task of the authorities".
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All