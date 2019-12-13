The Address is a reference point for everyone: state bodies, public organizations, -economic entities and for every citizen. This was stated by Natalia Kochanova, the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic, as she was opening the extraordinary parliamentary session today. Let us remind you that on the basis of the Constitution the Head of State decided to convene an extraordinary session of the House of Representatives and the Council of the Republic to hear the President's annual address to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly.





Extraordinary session of the Belarusian parliament

The Speaker of the Upper House of the Parliament noted that this message defines the basic aspects ensuring economic growth, public security and law and order, social protection, solving demographic and other problems, as well as strengthening the position of Belarus in the international arena. Attention to the Address is traditionally great. This is a program speech in which the Head of State formulates the most important tasks and goals of social and economic development for the future. And today it is important to preserve stability and evolutional development in all spheres.

Parliamentarians on the upcoming President's Address

Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus: