Yesterday, the MPs closed the third extraordinary session. Based on the Constitution, the decision on its convocation was made by the Head of State to deliver the annual Address to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly. The theses of this program speech became the most discussed topic among deputies and senators.



Besides, during the two-day session the parliamentarians had a fruitful work on the legislative base and ratification of international treaties. The Council of the Republic also agreed to the appointment of members of the National Bank.



