Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visiting Minsk
The parliamentary delegation of Azerbaijan has arrived on a visit to Belarus. The guests were met at the National Airport of Minsk by Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova. The program is traditionally full of events. They include meetings with the leadership of the parliamentary chambers, the government of our country, as well as signing of documents on cooperation. The official visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Belarus in October 2009 was a starting point in establishing a close dialog at the parliamentary level. Friendly relations and comprehensive cooperation are also developing at the highest level. In May, Alexander Lukashenko paid a state visit to Azerbaijan. Minsk and Baku agreed on joint production of fertilizers, plans to produce fire-fighting equipment and elevators.
