Orban declares nuclear threat
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said about the risk of the third world war and nuclear catastrophe. According to Orban, such a scenario is irreversible in case the "military psychosis of Brussels" is not stopped.
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary:
"Perhaps in 10 years the current processes will be called a prelude to the third world war. It cannot be ruled out that if things go badly and we are unable to control the military psychosis developed in Brussels, the history of these years will also be an episode of the first years of the big world war. In my opinion, European politicians think of the nuclear bomb as a tactical deterrent rather than something that should really be used, but what they don't think about at the beginning of a war can still happen at the end. Worst-case scenarios are realized."
The worst-case scenario is also predicted by Serbian leader Vucic. He said on Serbian TV that if the conflict in Ukraine is not stopped now, it will escalate into a global military confrontation. As the politician noted, the facts built "according to the logic of iron determinism" show that we are approaching a global world conflict.
