Orban declares nuclear threat

"Perhaps in 10 years the current processes will be called a prelude to the third world war. It cannot be ruled out that if things go badly and we are unable to control the military psychosis developed in Brussels, the history of these years will also be an episode of the first years of the big world war. In my opinion, European politicians think of the nuclear bomb as a tactical deterrent rather than something that should really be used, but what they don't think about at the beginning of a war can still happen at the end. Worst-case scenarios are realized."