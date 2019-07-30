Parliamentary election to be held in Belarus within the framework of law and Constitution

The President discussed the organization of the electoral campaign with the Head of the Central Election Commission, Lydia Yermoshina.



The term of office of the Parliament and the President expires in 2020. The presidential election, as planned, will be held next year, and the parliamentary elections should be held in November.



At the meeting, Lydia Yermoshina voiced the proposals of the Central Election Commission: to hold the election to the Council of the Republic on November 7, and to the House of Representatives on November 17. The position of the head of state is unequivocal - everything must be open, democratic and according to the law. And order and stability should be the basis of the electoral processes