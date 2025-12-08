3.78 BYN
Parliamentary Delegation from Kenya Arrives in Belarus on Official Visit
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The future belongs to Africa. A parliamentary delegation from Kenya has arrived in the Belarusian capital for a major visit.
The agenda is broad: bilateral meetings are planned at the Council of the Republic and the Government House; visits to landmark Belarusian enterprises and socially significant sites.
Specific matters of Belarusian-Kenyan cooperation in trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres, as well as interaction on international platforms, will be discussed with the guests from the African country.