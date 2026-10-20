Parliamentary Delegation from Myanmar to Arrive in Belarus on October 20

The dialogue between Minsk and Naypyidaw is gaining new momentum, with a parliamentary delegation from the Republic of the Union of Myanmar arriving in Belarus for an official visit.

The focus is on expanding trade, economic, and industrial cooperation, as well as strengthening inter-parliamentary ties. One of the key meetings is scheduled to take place at the Council of the Republic.

The guests from abroad are also set to visit major industrial flagships, including MAZ and MTZ.

Expanding industrial cooperation and launching joint projects are among the goals of the long-term partnership between Belarus and Myanmar.

Both sides have identified specific targets for increasing mutual trade; in the first half of 2026 alone, trade turnover grew 2.5 times.

The opening of embassies in both countries has served as a significant step in the development of diplomatic relations. This greatly facilitates direct contact between businesses and government agencies, while also accelerating the preparation of joint initiatives.

To gain a broader perspective on Belarus’s potential, the delegation will visit the High Tech Park; their itinerary also includes a stop at the First National Trading House (Pershy Natsyyanalny Handlovy Dom).