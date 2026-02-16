Parliamentary Delegation from Zimbabwe in Belarus on Official Visit

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd314aab-bd5d-48cb-a453-e3451d7f2fb0/conversions/5d462068-a950-488f-9281-1f6d107c3f0e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd314aab-bd5d-48cb-a453-e3451d7f2fb0/conversions/5d462068-a950-488f-9281-1f6d107c3f0e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd314aab-bd5d-48cb-a453-e3451d7f2fb0/conversions/5d462068-a950-488f-9281-1f6d107c3f0e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd314aab-bd5d-48cb-a453-e3451d7f2fb0/conversions/5d462068-a950-488f-9281-1f6d107c3f0e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A parliamentary delegation from Zimbabwe, led by Hon. Mabel Memory Chinomona, President of the Senate of the Republic of Zimbabwe, arrived in Belarus on an official visit.

On February 18, Natalya Kochanova will hold talks with the Zimbabwean parliamentary delegation at the Council of the Republic.