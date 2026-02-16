3.72 BYN
Parliamentary Delegation from Zimbabwe in Belarus on Official Visit
A parliamentary delegation from Zimbabwe, led by Hon. Mabel Memory Chinomona, President of the Senate of the Republic of Zimbabwe, arrived in Belarus on an official visit.
On February 18, Natalya Kochanova will hold talks with the Zimbabwean parliamentary delegation at the Council of the Republic.
During the official visit, the Zimbabwean parliamentarians will become acquainted with Belarus's industrial, medical, and cultural potential.