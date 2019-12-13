Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin holds talks in Kremlin

The main topic was the future of integration between Minsk and Moscow. Politicians have repeatedly noted that this is an economic project. Oil tax maneuver, single gas market and joint development of nuclear energy are a part of the big union program. For more than three years the presidents tried to find points of contact so that the integration would be beneficial both for Belarus and Russia.

Negotiations between the presidents of Belarus and Russia always arouse interest. Yes, they traditionally attract the attention of the press and the public. Even despite the fact that this is already the fifth meeting of the leaders this year. Such amount of face-to-face communication for the heads of states is a rarity.

The course on rapprochement was not chosen yesterday, it is more than two decades that Minsk and Moscow go hand in hand. Experts admit: the Union State is a complex project. The work of the Belarusian and Russian governments for the last time resulted in 28 Union programs. In fact, they are"road maps" of rapprochement between Minsk and Moscow. They are designed to breathe fresh air into the Union State. They cover various aspects of our life and economy, from energy and taxes to the formation of a common agricultural and industrial policy and social and labor sphere.

For example, in industry it is important to determine the share of components for each product. This will have a positive impact on import substitution. The Union program in the agro-industrial complex will help, among other things, to solve the pain points - to promptly remove the ban on the movement of goods between countries. The EAEU rules do not always work, it is faster to resolve issues in the "two countries". This can also be useful for the Russians.

Regardless of the sector, they talk about creating equal conditions for businesses, unification of legislation not based on Russian standards, but on the basis of global experience.

For our country, it means acceleration of integration processes, the formation of a single market, which is so important for Belarus. It means sales of Belarusian goods in the Russian market and industrial cooperation, which will accelerate the pace of economic development of all sectors of our economy. I believe the main goal that we can provide with this step is the creation of a common economic environment for all enterprises: both in Russia and Belarus. Common starting conditions, when we can compete with each other and form a common market. Andrei Savinykh, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus





This is not the first time we have faced with attempts to discredit the Union State and stir up controversy. Integration makes us stronger, and competitors and opponents do not need strong players in the market. The collective West has been trying to choke us and Russia with sanctions for years. The logic of Minsk and Moscow was simple - it is necessary to strengthen the economy.

Union building has been going on for a long time. And there are quite a few examples, where it has been possible to establish the closest cooperation. We are working together to ensure the security of the countries. Tomorrow we will already be launching the joint exercises West 2021. Security issues and the situation in the world are always on the leaders' agenda.