Aleinik and Lavrov hold talks in Minsk

Foreign Ministers of Belarus and Russia Sergei Aleinik and Sergey Lavrov are holding talks in Minsk, BelTA informs.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Belarus on a two-day official visit timed to the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Belarus. After laying a wreath in Victory Square, Sergey Lavrov arrived at the Belarusian Foreign Ministry for talks with his counterpart Sergei Aleinik.

The ministers are expected to consider a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and international agenda, as well as foreign policy coordination in multilateral platforms. Special attention will be paid to the work on diplomatic support of integration processes in the Union State and the formation of a new Eurasian security architecture.

Since 1996, Belarus and Russia have been jointly defending common interests in the world arena, speaking from common or close positions on virtually the entire international agenda, closely coordinating their approaches and providing mutual support in various multilateral platforms. This is stipulated by regularly updated programs of concerted action in the field of foreign policy.