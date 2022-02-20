Negotiations between Lukashenko and Putin cover entire agenda of bilateral relations, from economy to security

The first face-to-face meeting between the Presidents of Belarus and Russia this year was held on Friday. They covered the entire agenda for bilateral relations, from economy to security. On Saturday they also focused on security, more precisely, on its defense component.

The leaders took part in exercises of strategic deterrence forces, watching the exercise from the Kremlin situation center. At the talks, our President stated with regret: for the first time in decades we are on the verge of a conflict that could engulf the whole continent. So it is logical: Minsk and Moscow are determined to strengthen their defense. Belarus and Russia should jointly resist the sanctions pressure as well. Working in conditions of restrictions and economic dictatorship is our reality.

The meeting of the leaders of Belarus and Russia is taking place against the backdrop of an unprecedented escalation of the military and political situation.

Together, the leaders took part in exercises of strategic deterrence forces with ballistic missile launches in Russia. All exercises are as transparent as possible for the partners and the press. Demonstrating power does not mean war. But this will obviously cool down the hotheads, if anyone ventures to cross those red lines.

Neither Belarus, nor Russia has been indulging in illusions for a long time. The pressure will not stop. Cooperation, import substitution is difficult and long, but there is no other way.

There are 28 alliance programs underway. They will also help us to be stronger and more competitive. Even against the backdrop of sanctions, the trade is growing.