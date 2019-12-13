Talks with Putin, Valaam and informal communication - results of Lukashenko's super busy business trip

On July 25, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko completed his working visit to Russia, where he left on July 22. BELTA reports on the head of state's busy schedule, details and results of the presidential business trip.

The program of the visit included both official talks between the heads of state and informal communication, joint visits to the sights of Kronstadt and the monastery on Valaam Island.

However, Alexander Lukashenko had a business conversation not only with his Russian counterpart. The work of the head of state began from the first minutes on the fraternal Russian land. The governors of Leningrad Region and St. Petersburg met him at the airport. He had a brief but substantive conversation with each of them. By the way, last week, the issue of using Russian ports and development of domestic port infrastructure for cargo transshipment was considered at the meeting with the President in Minsk. And the northern capital of Russia is the main hub for Belarus in this matter.